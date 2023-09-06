Opera singer coming to UT Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — An opera star is coming to the University of Tennessee at Martin.

On September 12, Kallen Esperian will be in the Harriet Fulton Theatre in the Fine Arts Building on the UT Martin campus at 7 p.m.

The news release says that Esperian “catapulted to the world stage in 1985 at the age of 24 as a winner of the Luciano Pavarotti International Voice Competition, becoming one of the world’s leading sopranos.”

She has sung for President George W. Bush, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher of the United Kingdom, French President Francois Mitterrand, and with Luciano Pavarotti, for Queen Elizabeth II.

There is no admission charge for the event, according to UT Martin.

Read more about her career here.

Find more local news here.