Pedro Ascencio

Pedro Ascencio, age 21, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023, at the Vanderbilt University Hospital of Nashville, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Jesús Es La Respuesta Church of Alamo, TN. Burial to follow in the Belleview Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Bells Funeral Home from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M and Sunday, September 10, 2023, at the Jesús es La Respuesta Church from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M.

Pedro was born in Jackson, TN on August 19, 2002. He was a construction worker by trade and was greatly loved by all that knew him. He was a member of the Jesús Es La Respuesta church of Alamo, TN.

He is survived by his parents: Alfredo and Maria O. Ramos Ascencio of Bells, TN; two brothers: Freddy Ascencio (Alma) of Bells, TN, Juan Carols Ascencio (Sandra) of Mexico; two sisters: Veronica Ascencio (Oscar) of Arlington, TN, Olga Ascencio (Raul) of Raleigh, NC; He leaves behind a total of seven nephews including Geraldo Ascencio, Juan Ruiz and his brother and best friend, Oscar Bautista; He leaves behind a total of four nieces including LaRissa Bautista and Heidy Bautista and numerous friends, including his friends Edgar and Jose.