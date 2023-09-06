Storms Move Out Later Tonight, Cooling Down Ahead

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

A few storms moved through earlier Wednesday night with small hail, 40 mph wind gusts, and very heavy rain along south of I-40. The cold front continues to move through the area and although we can’t rule out a couple more pop up showers or storms, most storms have move out for the night. A couple of showers will likely still pop along the actual front that is moving into northwest Tennessee and will continue southeast through the night. Winds will turn more form the northwest by in the morning. Patchy fog will give way to cooler weather the next few days.

TONIGHT:

A 30% chance of an isolated pop up shower or storm, otherwise, turning cooler and becoming partly cloudy late tonight. Winds mostly calm with patchy fog. Low or 63.

THURSDAY:

We’ll start to feel the difference as cooler air continues moving in through the morning. Patchy fog will give way to mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear and cooler with lows around 60 and light northwest winds 3 to 5 mph.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny skies with only a few clouds at times. Cooler with highs around 80 and light north breezes.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy with lows around 59. Football looks great weatherwise with a start in the mid 70’s and falling into the upper 60’s towards games end!

THE WEEKEND:

The 2nd weekend of September actually looks like it is going to be quite nice. Highs should only reach the low to mid 80s, but that is actually pretty close to normal for this time of the year. Overnight lows will dip to the low 60s both nights. It will not be an overly humid weekend due to the northeast breeze that should be hanging around for both Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny each afternoon. Chances for rain looks quite low and will look to stay that way as we kick off next week as well.

