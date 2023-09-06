Three arrested, facing drug charges in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — Wednesday, several law enforcement agencies worked together on a search warrant in Greenfield.

According to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, the search for narcotics lead to to seizure of over 42 grams of methamphetamine in several baggies, items used to sell and consume methamphetamine, and US currency.

Kenneth “Snake” Allen, Gena Harris, and Mary Mathis were all three arrested on drug related charges.

The search was conducted by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Find updates on local crime here.