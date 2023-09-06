Treasury department works to unite Tennesseans with unclaimed property

JACKSON, Tenn. – You may be just a few clicks away from receiving money that is rightfully yours.

One point two billion dollars is waiting to be claimed by Tennessee residents. That could be you!

This is called unclaimed property. This is money turned over to the state by businesses and organizations that were unable to find the rightful owner.

Donald Lankford spent just a few minutes and was able to claim some money that he never received.

“Hey, my name is Donald Lankford. I came by the Tennessee state government unclaimed property booth and I got $84.46. Who knew?” he said.

These are just a few counties and how much unclaimed property they have. However, there is still much more around the state.

The best part, you do not even have to go anywhere! You can find out if you have any unclaimed property by simply going online.

“That is our division’s website. That’s claimittn.gov. You simply search your name and file your claim. It really takes a matter of minutes to do that. The site contains all unclaimed property in Tennessee dating back to the beginning of the program,” said Jamie Page, the Assistant Communication Director with the Tennessee Department of Treasury.

However, if you plan on attending the Soybean Festival this weekend, you can stop by the unclaimed property booth. They will fill out all of the information for you, just like they did with Lankford.

“We will have tablets set up there so we can search your name and quickly find if you have unclaimed property. If so, we will put in the claim for you right there on site,” said Page.

You can stop by the booth on September 7 from 5 p.m. until midnight. Or you can show up from 10 a.m. until midnight on September 8 and 9.

The treasury suggests you also use common misspellings of your name and address, as this may be why you did not receive your property to begin with.

