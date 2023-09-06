U.S. Marshals seek man wanted for attempted murder in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn.–The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in Shelby County for attempted murder.

Randy Darnell Ewing has warrants out for his arrest for attempted second-degree murder and violation of the sex offender registry.

He is also a person of interest in the killing of Tomanuel Benson, who was shot to death on August 18.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Ewing is known to have ties to the Memphis and Henning area in Lauderdale County, plus the Dallas, Texas area.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have any information, call the U.S. Marshals Service. Authorities say all information is considered confidential.