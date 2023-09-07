2nd Annual Car Show
|
Event Information
|Event Name
|Second Annual Car Show
|Date
|09/16/2023
|Time From
|08:00 am
|Time To
|01:00 pm
|Address
|125 Allen Avenue Jackson, Tennessee 38301
Map It
|
Volunteer Needs
|Type of Volunteering
|
|How many volunteers do you need?
|20
|What is the deadline to volunteer?
|09/16/2023
|Please, list Volunteer Activities.
|Volunteers will help by setting out signs and trash cans, assisting with parking participating vehicles, encouraging attendees to participate in the raffle, monitoring facility restrooms to prevent wanderers, cooking hot dogs, serving snow cones, monitoring restrooms, keeping the grounds clean, and cleaning up after the event.
|
Contact Information
|Name
|Emily Ricket
|Phone
|(731) 499-1913
|emily.ricket@uss.salvationarmy.org