2nd Annual Car Show

Marisa Shoop,

Event Information
Event Name
Second Annual Car Show
Date
09/16/2023
Time From
08:00 am
Time To
01:00 pm
Address
125 Allen Avenue Jackson, Tennessee 38301
Map It

 

Volunteer Needs
Type of Volunteering
  • Community Development
How many volunteers do you need?
20
What is the deadline to volunteer?
09/16/2023
Please, list Volunteer Activities.
Volunteers will help by setting out signs and trash cans, assisting with parking participating vehicles, encouraging attendees to participate in the raffle, monitoring facility restrooms to prevent wanderers, cooking hot dogs, serving snow cones, monitoring restrooms, keeping the grounds clean, and cleaning up after the event.

 

Contact Information
Name
Emily Ricket
Phone
(731) 499-1913
Email
emily.ricket@uss.salvationarmy.org
Categories: Local News, Madison County, Volunteer Opportunities

Related Posts