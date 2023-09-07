4th annual Vintage Ball held in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The 4th annual Vintage Ball was held at The Barn at Snider Farms in west Madison County on Thursday.







The event has become the hot spot for local women to get together and have a great time.

Ladies showed off their vintage attire and met up with friends.

They enjoyed great music from Vonda Peete, a silent auction, and a chance to vie for the title of Miss Vintage West Tennessee 2023.

Organizers say the money raised from the event will help teen girls in the area.

“At the end of the year, with the Empowered Teen Council, we offer scholarships to some of the girls and everything. So this year, we’re going to be offering five scholarships. And so we want to make sure we raise money so we can take care of those scholarships,” said Margaret Taylor, the Executive Director of A Step Ahead Foundation.

Proceeds from the Vintage Ball support A Step Ahead’s education and pregnancy prevention efforts.

Funds will also go toward the foundation’s scholarship program, the “Empowered Teen Council.”

