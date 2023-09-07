Below Normal Temperatures Ahead For The Weekend

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

A cold front brought some unseasonably cool weather to the area along with plenty of sunshine and north winds. Another weak cold front will move through early tomorrow and we’ll notice a few more clouds in the sky than today. The next front will be more of a dry variety, but will help to reinforce the cooler air already in place. A north flow of winds will continue into Friday and Saturday.

TONIGHT:

Tonight will be a little cooler with mostly clear skies and slows around 56-58. Light north winds around 5 mph.

FRIDAY:

Some great weather ahead for Friday but we’ll have a few more clouds mixing in late morning into the early afternoon. Partly sunny skies and highs around 80-82. Light north winds around 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

The evening will be very pleasant with skies becoming mostly clear in the evening and light north breezes around 2 to 5 mph. The games will start out in the mid 70’s but quickly fall into the upper 60’s towards the game’s end.

THE WEEKEND:

The 2nd weekend of September actually looks like it is going to be quite nice. Highs should only reach the low 80s, but that is actually pretty close to normal for this time of the year. Overnight lows will dip to the low 60s both nights. It will not be an overly humid weekend due to the northeast breeze that should be hanging around for both Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny each afternoon. Chances for rain looks quite low and will look to stay that way as we kick off next week as well.

People along the east coast should stay up today date concerning Hurricane Lee. Lee was upgraded from a category 2 storm earlier today to a category 5 storm containing 160 mph winds and moving to the west northwest at 14 mph.

Some models are taking Lee close to the east coast at times late next week. Any variance in the forecast could mean big changes for the east coast.

