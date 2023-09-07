Electric vehicle charging station installed in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — One city gets electric.

According to Charge Point, electric mobility is the smart choice, and they say they make it the easy one.

One of their electric vehicle charging stations was installed in Brownsville Thursday.

Since 2007, Charge Point has focused solely on offering the best electric vehicle charging experience for everyone involved in the shift to electric mobility.

Brownsville Energy Authority, TDEC, and Seven States Power Corp. have teamed up to deploy an electric vehicle fast charger site as part of TVA’s Fast Charge Network.

“This is what they consider a quick charging station, so depending on the vehicle that you’re bringing in, this is one of the fastest chargers anywhere, and the only one located between Jackson and Memphis Tennessee,” said Brownsville Mayor William Rawls.

The charging station is located at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center/Tina Turner Museum at 121 Sunny Hill Cove in Brownsville.

For more local news, click here.