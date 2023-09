MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison Hall Community Club has announced their Yard and Bake Sale for this year.

They say that shopping will begin be Sept. 28 through Sept. 30. On Thursday and Friday, shopping will be from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

They say Saturday will be a half price day on all merchandise, and will end at 12 p.m.

The sale will be on Steam Mill Ferry Road in the Madison Hall Community.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.