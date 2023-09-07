Local students get a jump start on secondary education

Local high school students are getting a jump start on their secondary education.





A group of Jackson Central-Merry students are attending Lane College’s dual enrollment pharmacy tech program.

The program enables the students to study STEM programs and learn pharmacology while earning credits toward a college education.

School leaders say several Jackson Central-Merry students are able to take advantage of the program.

“We had 14 students to apply originally and seven are qualified to be able to fit it in their schedule and be able to leave campus and things like that. So we’re excited to have seven students be a part of the dual enrollment program here at Lane College,” said Ramonica Dorsey, the Principal of Jackson Central-Merry High School

Dorsey says the school was approached by Lane College President Dr. Logan Hampton about creating this program with Jackson Central-Merry High School.

