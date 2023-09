Miss Kimberly Eliza Owens

Miss Kimberly Eliza Owens, 36, died Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in Conyers, Georgia.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 2:00 P. M. at New Life Tabernacle Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Hess Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 1:00 P. M. until time of service at New Life Tabernacle Church.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville

(731) 772-1472