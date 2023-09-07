Mugshots : Madison County : 9/06/23 – 9/07/23 4 hours ago WBBJ Staff, Genervara Wellington Genervara Wellington: Violation of community corrections Aljin Bond Aljin Bond: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest Amanda Walton Amanda Walton: Sex offender registry violations, violation of probation Amy Overton Amy Overton: Failure to appear Atoreius Thompson Atoreius Thompson: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations Atoreius Thompson: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption Chasity McPeake Chasity McPeake: Violation of probation Jamie Butler Jamie Butler: Failure to appear, leaving the scene of an accident Jessie Cooper Jessie Cooper: Burglary Johnathan Moore Johnathan Moore: False imprisonment, simple domestic assault Lisa Morocco Lisa Morocco: Theft under $999 Michael Marquez Michael Marquez: Violation of order of protection Michael Shanklin Michael Shanklin: Driving on revoked/suspended license Reginald Williams Reginald Williams: Aggravated domestic assault Rufus Irvin Rufus Irvin: Public intoxication Travis Hopper Travis Hopper: Criminal impersonation, possession of methamphetamine Tyrone Jackson Tyrone Jackson: Criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 9/06/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 9/07/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin