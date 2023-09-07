National campaign inspiring firefighters, others to become living kidney donors

JACKSON, Tenn. — The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and The Knox Company are collaborating to increase the number of living kidney donors.

There are more than 100,000 people in the United States waiting on a kidney transplant.

This initiative titled, “Expand Your Legacy–Become a Living Kidney Donor,” is aiming to raise awareness of the life-changing impacts of becoming a kidney donor.

This campaign is encouraging firefighters to learn how to become a living kidney donor.

However, it is important for all people to learn the impact that donating a kidney can make.

Ron Siarnicki, the Executive Director of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, explains this campaign in more detail.

“So this campaign is intended to raise awareness among the firefighting community, to their family, to their friends, and to their neighbors,” said Siarnicki. “But also to raise awareness to the general public about this need, and that you can become a live kidney donor. And still have a great life and continue all the things that you hope to be able to have happen in your time.”

