New business offers unique dining, entertainment in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A new business is aiming to bring a unique experience to one local city.

Main & Monroe is holding a ribbon cutting in downtown Lexington on Thursday evening.

Described as a women-owned live music venue, the business offers fine dining amid a “listening room” experience on Friday and Saturday nights where artists can showcase their talents.

They also offer open seating on Thursday nights, as well as brunch options on Saturdays and Sundays.

According to a social media post, their chefs bring decades of experience, and have crafted an exquisite menu.

For more information and to see updates about their upcoming events, click here to visit the Facebook page.

Main & Monroe is located at 40 South Main Street in Lexington.

