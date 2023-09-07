Roy Lee Clark
Roy Lee Clark 64, of Pontiac Michigan.
Mr. Clark will have a public viewing Friday September 8, 2023 starting 11am until 5 PM. The visitation will be held at Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services Chapel located at 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN.
Funeral service will follow on Saturday September 9, 2023 at 12 PM. The service will be held at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church located at 69 Neely Station Rd in Denmark TN. Internment to follow in the church cemetery.
Prayer is requested for the family during this time of bereavement.