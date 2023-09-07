Suspect in custody over Henderson County fire

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an arson.

According a post by the Henderson County Fire Department, around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, more than 30 firefighters were dispatched to the 1400 block of Laster Road.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire and preserve evidence from a fire that is being investigated as an arson, according to the post.

The fire department says that a suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

The investigation is a combined effort from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, Fire Department, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the post says.

Find more news out of Henderson County here.