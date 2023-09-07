TDEC issues fish consumption advisory over mercury

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced a precautionary fish consumption advisory due to mercury.

The advisory is for largemouth bass in Gibson County Lake, which is east of Trenton.

TDEC advises that pregnant women, nursing mothers, and children avoid eating the fish species and that others limit consumption to one meal per month.

Recreational activities such as boating or swimming carry no risk.

