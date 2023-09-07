Tourism meeting held in Jackson on Thursday

JACKSON, Tenn. – A task force made up of hospitality and tourism met Thursday at the Casey Jones Village.

Members were greeted by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Department to discuss ways to improve the workforce needs in hospitality in Jackson.

Kacey Beam, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Southwest Regional Director, shared more.

“Today was our first session. It was our listening session. So the State of Tennessee employers are taking back the feedback that our industries have given us and we’re going to develop strategies in order to find solutions to their needs to increase the workforce,” Beam said.

These meetings will be quarterly, with some being online. One of the end goals is to make employment for those more accessible.

“There’s already some websites where we’ll start locating the information so that operators in the area restaurant owners, hoteliers can have that information on hand to assist them with employment of applicants of southwest region,” Beam said.

