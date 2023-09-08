17 dogs rescued from neglectful conditions in 2 West TN counties

HENRY AND GIBSON COUNTIES, Tenn. — Animal Rescue Corps, a national animal protection nonprofit, rescued 17 dogs from what they describe as neglectful conditions at two properties Thursday in Henry and Gibson Counties.

Courtesy: Animal Rescue Corps

Courtesy: Animal Rescue Corps

Courtesy: Animal Rescue Corps

Courtesy: Animal Rescue Corps

Courtesy: Animal Rescue Corps

This rescue, dubbed Operation Last Chance, began when ARC responders arrived at the first of two West Tennessee properties. They found seven large dogs and one puppy running loose and suffering from untreated medical conditions including obvious skin and eye ailments.

The property owner said the unaltered dogs had been dumped there and quickly bore litters only to have most of the puppies die in the adjacent fields.

When the ARC field team arrived at the second, soon-to-be vacated, property they found seven small dogs and one large dog running loose inside the trash-strewn residence.

High ammonia levels from the compacted feces and urine made respirator masks a necessity for responders as they worked to safely remove the dogs from the property which had no running water and was reportedly home to several wild snakes.

All of the 17 animals were surrendered and taken to ARC’s rescue center in Gallatin, Tennessee.

Each dog will receive a thorough veterinary exam, appropriate vaccinations, and any necessary medical treatments before they will be matched and transported to trusted shelter and rescue partner organizations that will ultimately adopt them into loving homes.

For more local news, click here.