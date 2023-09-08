9th Annual Jackson International Food and Art Festival set for Sept. 23 at fairgrounds

JACKSON, Tenn. — New details are released surrounding the upcoming 9th Annual Jackson International Food and Art Festival.

A news conference was held to provide information about the change of location for the festival and activities planned.

Due to the tremendous outpouring of support and increased vendors and activities, the festival will move to Jackson Fairgrounds.

Dr. Sandra Dee says there will be more than 140 booths at this years’ event, including a larger kids corner for youth of all ages.

“The youth gets involved with activities like this, knowing other cultures, educating themselves of the different people that live here in the community,” said Dee.

The International Food and Art Festival is set for Saturday, September 23, beginning at 10 in the morning. The festival is free to attend.

