Educator of the Week: Jimmi Lynn Cooper

It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Jimmi Lynn Cooper is a 6th grade English Language Arts teacher at Hardin County Middle School. She has been teaching for 14 years, educating both elementary and middle school students over that time period.

“I taught kindergarten for six years, I taught creative dramatics for two, I taught third grade for a year and then the rest of the time I’ve been here with 6th grade,” Cooper said.

Cooper says she became a teacher to have an impact on students the way her teachers had an impact on her.

“My favorite part of being a teacher is being there for the students, making sure that they have someone that they can count on at all times no matter if it’s here at school or somewhere else,” said Cooper.

In her classroom, Cooper makes sure to keep the material fresh.

“Each day is different, I try to come up with different ideas so that they’re not bored with learning. I try to come up with things that I know that they will enjoy, because if they’re enjoying something then I know that they’re going to learn.”

And while learning is a top priority, Cooper says her hope is to help students succeed in school and the real world.

“I would love for my students to not only learn the content but also to learn how to be productive citizens and to love life and to always have something to look forward to.”

Cooper says it’s important for students to know that they’re not just a grade on a test, but they’re human beings who are learning and growing every day.

“I try to show them that I love them as people not just as a student, so relationships are huge for me,” said Cooper.

Cooper is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Education Lottery website.

To nominate an educator for our weekly award, just email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.