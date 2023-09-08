FBI seeks man who may have info regarding ID of child sexual assault victim

JACKSON, Tenn. — The FBI is seeking public assistance to identify a man who may have information on the ID of a victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

According to the FBI, initial video of the unidentified male shown with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August 2020, and the EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced prior to April 2020.

The individual is described as a Black male, likely between the ages of 18 and 25 years old, and could be heard speaking English in the video.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

The FBI reminds the public that no charges have been filed in this case, and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

