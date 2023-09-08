Former McKenzie High School Softball Booster Club Treasurer indicted

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Samantha Chesser has been indicted following an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

Chesser is the former treasurer of the McKenzie High School On Deck Club, which supports the softball teams at McKenzie High School and Middle School.

According to a release, Chesser, who served as club treasurer from 2016 to 2023, misappropriated club funds totaling at least $12,592.81.

The release states that the money was stolen through Chesser’s use of a club debit card to make ATM withdrawals and personal purchases, and she also made unauthorized cash withdrawals directly from the club’s bank account by using withdrawal slips.

The investigation determined that Chesser concealed the unauthorized transactions by falsifying the annual club financial records that she submitted to school officials. The Comptroller’s Office states the investigation was initiated after school officials identified and reported questionable activity in the club’s bank account.

Additionally, investigators question additional club disbursements totaling $3,400.08, which include cash withdrawals and debit card transactions, stating these disbursements lacked the necessary documentation to support the purchases and withdrawals.

Furthermore, the release says that due to the club’s failure to maintain collection logs for fundraisers and document admission fees collected for softball games, investigators could not determine if all collections were deposited in the club’s bank account.

In September 2023, the release states that the Carroll County Grand Jury indicted Samantha Chesser for one count of theft of property over $10,000 and one count of forgery over $10,000.

“Booster club officials have a responsibility to ensure they are maintaining invoices, receipts, or other supporting documentation for all disbursements,” said Comptroller Mumpower. “The Comptroller’s Office has developed model polices that each club across Tennessee should be following to help prevent fraud, waste, and abuse.”

