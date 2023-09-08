Mugshots : Madison County : 9/07/23 – 9/08/23

Dunaway, Tommy Dunaway, Tommy: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Bush, Bryce Bush, Bryce: Failure to appear

Caraway, Eqwan Caraway, Eqwan: Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

Casteel, Donald Casteel, Donald: Violation of conditions of community supervison

Cook, Brittany Cook, Brittany: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



Goodman, Michael Goodman, Michael: Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Richardson, Malik Richardson, Malik: Vandalism

Tate, Jeremy Tate, Jeremy: Disorderly conduct

Thurmond, Dontrayvious Thurmond, Dontrayvious: Failure to appear

Whisnant, Patrice Whisnant, Patrice: Aggravated assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 9/07/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 9/08/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.