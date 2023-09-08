Mugshots : Madison County : 9/07/23 – 9/08/23 21 minutes ago WBBJ Staff, Dunaway, Tommy Dunaway, Tommy: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Bush, Bryce Bush, Bryce: Failure to appear Caraway, Eqwan Caraway, Eqwan: Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Casteel, Donald Casteel, Donald: Violation of conditions of community supervison Cook, Brittany Cook, Brittany: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Goodman, Michael Goodman, Michael: Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia Goodman, Michael: Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption Richardson, Malik Richardson, Malik: Vandalism Tate, Jeremy Tate, Jeremy: Disorderly conduct Thurmond, Dontrayvious Thurmond, Dontrayvious: Failure to appear Whisnant, Patrice Whisnant, Patrice: Aggravated assault The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 9/07/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 9/08/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin