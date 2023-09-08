Music draws crowds as summer concert series at The Amp wraps up

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Amp, located in the heart of Jackson behind the West Tennessee Farmers’ Market, held an exciting concert featuring Bryan Moffitt and his band.

The Amp was packed with people enjoying the final night of this annual summer concert series.

The weather seemed perfect as Moffitt performed live to the crowd.

“It’s a great tradition for our city, especially to bring people downtown nice and safe with great music,” said City Councilman Frank McMeen.

The Amp, with its great location and commitment to celebrating musical heritage of Jackson, is a great event to showcase musical talent and bring the community together.

“We keep adding to the venue every year and I think our people really like it. It’s a blessing to Jackson, Tennessee and our downtown area,” said Chris Allison.

Volunteer for The Amp, Suzanna Allison tells us her favorite part about the concerts.

“The variety that we have. We have music from all of the genres, so it’s something that will please everybody one week or the next. We have great sponsors that sponsor it,” Allison said.

The Amp is a great reminder that the power of music continues to inspire, uplift, and connect people from all walks of life.

Board member and volunteer for The Amp, Chris Allison, thanks everyone for coming out and making this final concert of the season a great one. He would also like to thank the sponsors that make these concerts free for the public.

