Nonprofit holds arts & crafts festival in Spring Creek community

SPRING CREEK, Tenn. — A nonprofit has their first festival open to the public.

Fly Away Home is a nonprofit organization that helps the community with any problems they may face.

This is the first time that they have had their Arts and Crafts Festival.

Their festival is free to the public and the main goal is for others to see the creativity that is in the Spring Creek community.

“This is our very first arts and crafts festival in Spring Creek, and so we’re really focused on supporting local artists, getting them to come out and showcase all of their craft, and get the community involved and really just focused on the arts out here in Spring Creek,” said Donna Thomas, Fly Away Home President.

This event will continue until Saturday at 4 in the afternoon.

