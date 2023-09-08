Out of Darkness Walk needs Volunteers

West Tennessee Out of the Darkness Walk is seeking volunteers in preparation for the Walk on November 4, 2023 at North Park.

The walk creates community and conversation about mental health and suicide prevention and benefits American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. More information about volunteering and registering for the walk here.

We need volunteers for planning in advance of the walk and for day of the walk. Specifically, we need:

Volunteer Ambassadors – Recruiting and coordinating volunteers. This team helps us recruit additional volunteers and becomes the direct point of contact for volunteers between now and the Walk and on Walk Day. On walk day this group will help serves as greeters and will also work with our logistics folks for set up and break down.

Teams and Walker Ambassadors – These volunteers help us with team and walker recruiting and coaching. In many ways there are our “Welcome Committee” when a new team or walker registers. They become the main point of contact for walkers and teams encouraging the to fundraise and answer questions about the Walk. They help make sure walkers and teams have all the information that they need about American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and day of the walk. We would love to have student leaders from West TN high schools, colleges, and universities help us as Team and Walker Ambassadors. We would also like to have an Ambassador for our outreach to churches and faith communities. Since we are a regional Walk – we invite ambassadors from all over West TN and would love to have Ambassadors in Jackson, Madison County, and all of the other communities in West TN. These volunteers will also help on walk day with walker check-in.

Marketing & Promotional Ambassadors – These volunteers will help promote the walk with marketing and promotional ideas, on social media, distribute fliers, and coordinate opportunities to present about the walk and AFSP at civic group meetings, schools, churches, etc. between now and the walk. This team will also help on walk day with directional signage placement on Highland Ave and Demonbreun Dr. as well as signage along the walk path to thank sponsors and encourage walkers.

Relationships, Sponsorship, and Fundraising Ambassadors – These volunteers will brainstorm and work with the Walk Chair to help build relationships in the community with potential sponsors and donors who want to support the Walk beyond forming a team or doing peer to peer walker fundraising. These volunteers may also help gather Our walk chair loves this part of the process and loves helping others be successful doing this also.

Walk Leadership Ambassadors – Anyone interested in being a leader of any of the volunteer groups or of the walk next year is welcome to step up into a leadership role. We are building our group of future leaders for the walk and hope some of our volunteers are ready to lead the walk to the next level of growth.

We need volunteers for planning in advance of the walk and for day of the walk. For more information contact Darin Hollingsworth, Walk Chair here.