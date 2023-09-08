Randy Moffett named as August 2023 Hub City Hero

JACKSON, Tenn. — A true hero to family, friends, and his Jackson home.

WestStar graduate Randy Moffett has been selected as August 2023 Hub City Hero.

Moffett’s nominator, his daughter, says he is “a living example of what it means to be a good neighbor.”

Moffett serves on a multitude of boards like Leadership Jackson, the Dream Center board, and Relay for Life.

“Find a cause that hits home and reach out to them,” Moffett says.

“Everybody has something to give and whatever their talent, their time or their treasure is, should be donated to the community. Heroes give of their time,” says Mayor Scott Conger. “Randy is a hero for that reason.”

Click here to learn more about the City of Jackson’s Hub City Hero program.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.