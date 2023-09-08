Reporter Michael Mills ‘signs off’ from WBBJ

Michael Mills joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team in August 2022 as a multimedia journalist. After a year of helping tell some of West Tennessee's most impactful stories, the WBBJ team is saying goodbye to Michael. Before he signs off for the last time, we had a few questions for him on his last day.





























What’s your experience been like working with the West Tennessee community?

Working with the West Tennessee community has been an enriching and rewarding experience. I have met many remarkable people during my time as a reporter. The support among residents is truly inspiring.

Do you have any favorite experiences or memorable moments while covering stories?

I enjoyed doing the majority of my stories, but some of the ones that stand out to me are the stories about non-profit organizations that help people and make a difference in their communities. It felt great getting to put their amazing stories out there for people who may not have known about it otherwise. The seasonal and sports related stories were also a lot of fun.

What’s next for you?

I’m going to be the new marketing and media coordinator for the Hope Recovery Center. I am currently a brown belt in jiu-jitsu. I will be working towards my goal of becoming a black belt. I am also thinking about going back to school and getting my masters degree.

What would you say to the viewers who have supported you?

I am truly grateful for the incredible support I have received from the viewers in West Tennessee. I cannot thank you enough for your support and encouragement. It has been an honor to be your source of information and to bring you stories that matter to West Tennesseans. As I embark on a new journey, please know that your support will forever hold a special place in my heart.

How can people keep up with you?

My Instagram is JiuJitsuWizard91, and I also have a Facebook.

Join us in wishing Michael the very best in his next steps!