Special-called meeting addresses Jackson Police salary raise

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council holds a special-called meeting.

Presented to the council was a budget amendment to give the Jackson Police Department an additional $304,826 to raise salaries.

Several council members expressed their desire to support the police department in ensuring that their wages are comparable to other agencies.

Mayor Scott Conger says that this is part of phase one of the incentives that they need to make to encourage those to join and stay with JPD.

“More officers on the street means more availability, not burning out officers we have here, and allows them to be more effective at what they do,” Mayor Conger said.

“Providing them with that pay that depends on what they’re with and when there are other agencies or jurisdictions that are doing that, we have to maintain that level,” added JPD Chief Thom Corley.

Mayor Conger also says they are set to order 41 new police cars next month.

