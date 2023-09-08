Top Ladies of Distinction hold remembrance event at Lane College

JACKSON, Tenn. — One organization is celebrating a milestone.

Top Ladies of Distinction, Incorporated, is celebrating its historic chartering here in Jackson.

Members of the national humanitarian and civic service organization are gathering this weekend here in the Hub City to commemorate the organization’s local beginnings in 1967.

Friday night, a ceremony was held at Lane College to celebrate the life and legacy of Edna Mitchell Cawthorn, a noted associate professor of education at Lane College, who established the organization locally.

“Miss Cawthorn brought the first chapter of Top Ladies here to this community, which ended up starting basically a seven state effort of organization for Top Ladies of Distinction,” said Dorothy Buchanan, National Director, Top Ladies of Distinction.

Activities with the organization will continue Saturday morning at 11 with a bench unveiling and placement of a memorial wreath at Shirlene Mercer Park in east Jackson.

