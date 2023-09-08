Walk to End Alzheimer’s needs Volunteers

Are you passionate about the fight against Alzheimer’s? Do you want to get more involved with the Alzheimer’s Association and Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Jackson? Join the Jackson Walk Planning Committee and help shape the movement to end this disease.

Committee members are the heart of the event, planning everything from the kick off to the wrap up. Some members focus on growing the event by recruiting teams and sponsors, others coordinate logistics and some work on promoting the event in the community. There’s a role for everyone!

Walk Day VolunteersTo learn more about joining our volunteer Walk Planning Committee, please fill out the form or contact us directly:

Coordinator: Dawne Bunn

Phone: 917-697-8953

Email: dcbunn@alz.org

For more volunteer opportunities, click here.