West Nile Virus detected in Gibson County horse

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One horse in West Tennessee reminds us the importance of preventative action.

The state veterinarian confirms that a horse in Gibson County has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The virus is transmitted from infected mosquitos to equines, birds, and humans but not between animals or people. Symptoms include fever, weakness, and weight loss.

The virus has no cure, so preventative measures are key.

Helpful tips include eliminating standing water sources where insects could gather and consulting with your vet to choose appropriate vaccinations for your herd.

Contact your vet if you notice any signs of illness in your animals.

MORE TIPS:

Eliminate standing water sources and damp areas where insects could gather and breed.

Keep animals inside during insect feeding times, typically morning and evening.

Manage manure and disposal.

Keep barns clean and apply fly sprays and insect repellants as needed.

Never share needles, dental, or surgical equipment among different animals.

Consult with your veterinarian to determine appropriate vaccinations for your herd.

