A Pleasant Weekend Ahead, Rain Returns Tuesday

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

Some great Fall Preview weather just in time for the weekend. A light north breeze will continue which keeps out humidity lower. Rain chances will be very slim at best the entire weekend with cooler than average temperatures. High pressure will continue to build in and a slight warming trend ahead by Monday. Tuesday will bring our next cold front along with a rain chance.

TODAY:

We’ll keep the dry weather pattern going as well as the cooler temperatures today. Mostly sunny skies and a light northeast breeze 5 to 9 mph. Highs will only climb to around 81 in the afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Another mostly clear and dry night with a little patchy fog early morning and lows around 60. Light north winds at 3 mph.

SUNDAY:

Continuing into Sunday, we’ll have a few clouds mainly in the eastern counties at times due to a weak disturbance expected to develop and bring very isolated showers as far west as middle Tennessee, otherwise, Partly sunny through the day and highs around 83. Light northeast winds around 7 mph.

NEXT WEEK:

Looking a little warmer by Monday as highs go into the mid to upper 80s. Dry weather should last until Tuesday morning when our next cold front moves through. We expect to see a few isolated showers or storms mainly the first half of Tuesday. The front passes through late morning and our highs may not get out of the upper 70s on Tuesday afternoon. Rain moves out by late afternoon Tuesday and some dry air and the coolest air so far looks to move in by Wednesday. We could be in the low 50’s by Thursday morning!

Here is the latest on Hurricane Lee.

People along the east coast should stay up today date concerning Hurricane Lee. Lee was upgraded from a category 2 storm earlier today to a category 5 storm containing 160 mph winds and moving to the west northwest at 14 mph.

Some models are taking Lee close to the east coast at times late next week. Any variance in the forecast could mean big changes for the east coast.

