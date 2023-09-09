Armed robbery rumor surfaces, JPD clears the air

JACKSON, Tenn.—JPD dispels rumors of an armed robbery

At around 1:50 p.m., we received a call from a tipster stating that a heavy police presence surrounded the Old Hickory Mall for the possible armed robbery of “Journeys” within the mall.

Our crews arrived but did not find any officers still present at the scene.

JPD later released the following statement to social media.

“At approximately 1:13 p.m., officers responded to 2021 North Highland Ave, Old Hickory Mall for a report of individuals wearing ski masks and possibly armed. Officers quickly made contact with individuals wearing ski masks in the area of the food court. The individuals were immediately detained and questioned. Fortunately, no suspects were found to have weapons. The suspects were placed on trespass. One juvenile was taken into custody. No injuries were reported at the time of this release. We understand that unsettling rumors may be circulating concerning these individuals carrying weapons inside the mall. This was found not to be true. We want to reassure the community that your safety and well-being remain our top priority.”

Find more local news stories here.