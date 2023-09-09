Book Fest highlights local talent

JACKSON, Tenn.—The Hub City highlights local authors Saturday afternoon.

The Jackson-Madison County Library held their 5th Annual Book Fest.







This event highlighted 22 local authors in the Hub City.

Attendees were able to buy books or have their books signed by authors.

They also had the opportunity to sit in on an author’s read.

The library staff also mentioned that they had over one hundred attendees that stopped by for the event.

“We’ve got everything from children’s authors to people who write memoirs. We’ve got people who write young adults, dystopian stuff, fantasy, sci-fi, we’ve really got the whole spectrum, just all kinds of authors. So, if you love reading, if you love books, you can come and find something from your local authors here,” said Shane Plunk, Adult Services Librarian.

Plunk also mentions that the Jackson Writers Club meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m.

They are always looking forward to new members from beginners to published writers.

