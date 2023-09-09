Climbing to remember lives lost, a special event returns







JACKSON, Tenn.—The Hub City honors the lives lost on 9/11.

The Jackson Fire Department held an event at the ballpark of Jackson to honor the lives of first responders who answered the call on September 11th, just twenty two years ago.

JFD asked for anyone that was interested to run up the stairs in the ballpark.

This is the second year that the event has been held.

“You know, it’s our own that we put on for our department, for our city, so it was an idea that I had for a couple of years, once my chief and the mayor gave me the green light to go ahead and proceed with it, I was elated to do so and proud to do so for the second year going,” said Fire Marshall, JFD, Latrell Billingsley.

High school teams across West Tennessee joined. Such as the Crockett County Women’s Cross Country team and Jackson Central Merry’s high school football team joining in on the stair climb.

“Fire fighters are functional athletes. We don’t just train to look good and have big muscles, we have to train to be able to carry our partner out if he or she goes down, so if I have to put you on my back, tote you out that’s what I am going to do,” Billingsley said.

For other runners this event also was significant.

“So my dad was a firefighter for over 20 years and so, as a tradition, he would always also bring me and my sisters out to do the stair climb every year, and so when I moved to Union I started doing it by myself on one flight of stairs in my dorm room,” said Mylie Sparks, participant.

Some fire fighters even started their stair climb in full gear or with weighted vests.

This event had a great outpouring of support from those in the city of Jackson.

For more local news stories, click here.