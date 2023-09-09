Eileen Markey, age 84 of Paris, TN passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at her residence. Her memorial mass will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 16th at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1210 E. Wood Street in Paris, where Eileen was an active member. Rev. Donatus Ekwe will be in charge.

Eileen M. Markey was born April 13, 1939 to Ann Ramp and Charles Markey. Siblings Robert (7) and Mary Ann (5) were waiting for her at home. A few years later, Kathy and Helen Marie would arrive to complete the family.

Learning was always Eileen’s favorite thing to do with teaching young children a close second. Her Master’s Degree of Science in Education from Northern Illinois University gave her the tools to excel in remedial reading while teaching the basics to our youngest children. She dedicated over 30 years of her life to teaching first graders how to read and write in schools in Chicago, IL, Casper, WY, and Venice, FL. There was never a child that she could not help learn how to read and write.

Eileen will be missed by all who knew her and of her extraordinary life. She is preceded in death by her parents Ann Ramp and Charles Markey, one sister, Mary Ann Markey Sargent and partner, Maureen Eddy. She is survived by her brother, Robert Markey of South Lake, TX, sisters Kathleen Markey of Alexandria, VA and Helen Marie Markey Tselepis of Boalsburg, PA. Eileen has 5 nieces, 1 nephew, 3 great-nieces and 4 great-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Parkinson’s disease at www.give.michaeljfox.org.