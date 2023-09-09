Pet of the Week: Cash

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Cash!

Meet Cash! (AKA Bat-dog)

Cash loves to snuggle on the couch for a long hard day of napping, but he also loves car rides and having a chat with his person!

Cash is great with other dogs too!





This goofy guy would love to be a part of your family and spend every movie night sneakily stealing your popcorn and heart.

Cash and his siblings were found on a rural road in Iuka, Mississippi by one of the founders.

Cash is just over 1-year-old. He is kennel trained, and doing great about not having accidents in the house.

He is also fully vaccinated and ready to find a fur-ever home!

To find more dogs available for adoption from Hero West Rescue, you can visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.

If you have any questions about available dogs or ways to help, please contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.