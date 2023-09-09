Sixth Community Clean-up Day planned 

JACKSON, Tenn.—Community Clean-up event returns this month.

According to the City of Jackson and Health and Sanitation Department, the 6th Community Clean-up Day will be held in Jackson later this month.

The event will take place on September 30 from 8:00 a.m. until noon in the parking lot of West Tennessee Healthcare’s North Hospital located at 367 Hospital Boulevard in Jackson.

The clean-up day is held to give residents in Jackson the ability to dispose of large items such as furniture, mattresses, box springs, couches, recliners and even tires (a limit of 4 tires per vehicle).

Paper shredding by DirectShred will also be available at the event.

The event does not allow the drop off of hazardous waste or appliances with refrigerant or Freon.

Clean-up days are held to reduce trash in the city and reduce the amount of illegal dumping within the city.

This event is free and open to residents of Jackson.

To find out more about the Sixth Community Clean-up event, visit the City of Jackson website here or call (731) 425-8545.

