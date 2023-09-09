Teen’s death leads to outpouring of concern over spicy chip challenge as sales are halted

By Steve LeBlanc and Michael Casey – Associated Press

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The death of a Massachusetts teenager after his family said he ate an extremely spicy tortilla chip has led to an outpouring of concern about the social media challenge.

It also prompted retailers to pull the product from their shelves at the manufacturer’s request following the Sept. 1 death of Harris Wolobah.

Texas-based company Paqui makes the One Chip Challenge chip and asked retailers to stop selling them.

By Friday, they had disappeared from store shelves and online shopping outlets.

The state medical examiner’s office says it will likely be weeks before the cause of Wolobah’s death is determined.

Avigil for the teen was held Friday evening in his hometown of Worcester.

Read more details on this story here.

For more news happening across the U.S., click here.