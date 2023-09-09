Tractor Supply Launches Limited-Edition T-shirt to Support 96th National FFA Convention

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sep 8, 2023—Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today the launch of its ninth annual National Future Farmers of America Organization (FFA) T-shirt fundraiser.

For a limited time, customers can purchase special-edition FFA T-shirts exclusively at Tractor Supply stores nationwide and online to support FFA and its ongoing commitment to the future of agriculture.

Campaign proceeds will be distributed to FFA chapters across the country, funding agricultural programs and activities for students and alumni in support of future leaders at the National FFA Convention & Expo, to be held in Indianapolis, Indiana, Nov. 1-4.

The T-shirt fundraiser has generated nearly $2.2 million in sales since the program’s inception in 2015, with 2022 marking the highest T-shirt sales to date at $412,812. Tractor Supply also proudly supports FFA and its mission through multiple annual fundraising events, such as Grants for Growing and many activities at the local level.

“We are immensely proud to announce our partnership with FFA in this year’s T-shirt campaign,” said Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer of Tractor Supply. “Each shirt sold is a symbol of our long-standing commitment to empowering the future of agriculture. With every purchase, we are not only supporting FFA but also investing in the dreams and aspirations of future leaders in our community.”

The campaign will benefit four FFA programs: the “Living to Serve” student community empowerment program, “Alumni Legacy Grants” which provide $1,000 scholarships annually to students pursuing degrees in agricultural education, “New Farmers of America Archives” aimed at promoting inclusivity and accommodating students of all races and backgrounds, and “Gift of Blue” which provides funding for FFA members who might not otherwise be able to afford their own jackets.

For more information on the fundraiser and Tractor Supply’s support of FFA, visit TractorSupply.com/FFA and follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Tractor Supply Company:

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of July 1, 2023, the Company operated 2,181 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023.

For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of July 1, 2023, the Company operated 192 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states.

For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230908460939/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

For more news happening in the U.S., click here.