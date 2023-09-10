Funeral service for Pastor Charles Edward Wallace, Jr., age 66, will be Friday, September 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Faith Deliverance Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Pastor Wallace died Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Maplewood Health Care Center.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Pastor Wallace will lie-in-state Friday, September 15, 2023 at Faith Deliverance Church from 12:00 PM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at (731) 423-4922.