TN cyclists participate in a special race

OAKFIELD, Tenn.—Oakfield hosted a tournament this weekend, welcoming athletes from all over Tennessee.

Oakfield hosted their second annual cycling race on Saturday and Sunday at the Rockabilly Ridge Mountain Bike Trail.

Young racers from all over Tennessee were encouraged to race in the Tennessee Interscholastic Cycling League Race.







Students from grades 6-12 were able to compete. This race is one of six of the cycling series held in Tennessee.

One of Jackson’s very own coaches says more.

“Its been great to have this race here in Jackson. This is our second year. It’s also been great to have the support from Jackson Spokes Cycling community. A bunch of guys came out over the last week to help us clean up the trail and all of that, it just takes a village to get it all done,” said Georg Pingen, Head Coach for Augustine School Composite NICA Team.

The trail in total is 4.5 miles, but riders today road between 6 to 15 miles today.

The Rockabilly Ridge Mountain Bike Trail can be used for runners, hikers and of course bikers.

The builder of this trail says how he’s feeling with riders competing today.

“So this trail is actually kind of custom built for this race, so we made the trail accessible from several points in this main area,” said Matt Joiner, builder of the Rockabilly Ridge Mountain Bike Trail.

First place winner, Violet Roche, from Brentwood High School had the opportunity to race with her friends today.

This is just her second year racing.

“It was good today, so usually it’s really dusty but because it was like early morning, it was way less dusty. So it was fun,” Roche said.

Coach Pingen wants to encourage more young cyclists to come out and compete with Augustine NICA Team.

The Jackson Cycling Team is looking for young cyclists to build both male and female teams.

Find more local news stories here.