West TN collectors unite in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn.—Unique collectors of West TN hosted an event in the Hub City.

The Collectors Club of West Tennessee had their 64th annual Coin Show.





Screen Shot 2023-09-10 at 4.07.38 PM (1)

Members of the club were able to trade, sell, or buy rare coins on Sunday afternoon.

This event was open to the public and encouraged young children to begin their own collection.

If any children visited the coin show they were given a free small bag of coins to begin their own collections.

Larry Hearn, President of the West TN Collectors Club shares more.

“It can be a good investment to collect coins. It can be a good history lesson for coins and it can be a lot of fun,” Hearn said.

The West TN Collectors Club meets every second Monday of the month at the Chamber of Commerce office and are open to having new members.

Find more local news stories here.