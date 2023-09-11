9/11 memorial event held in Bolivar

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Bolivar Fire Department hosted a 9/11 breakfast, memorial processional, and program Monday morning.









First responders, local law enforcement, firefighters, military, and EMS personnel were all invited.

A buffet-style breakfast was served at Backwoods Restaurant, after which, a lights only memorial procession departed the restaurant and proceeded to the fire department.

A brief memorial ceremony was held with state Sen. Page Walley was the guest speaker for this year’s ceremony.

“We want to make sure that we honor our fallen firefighters and our brothers. And not just them, everybody that perished in that 9/11 that we do this and remember them,” said Lynn Price, the Chief of the Bolivar Fire Department.

Twenty-two years since 9/11, Chief Price wants those affected to know that Bolivar is still with them.

