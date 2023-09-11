A Warmer Dry Day Ahead, Rain Moves In Tuesday

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

High pressure will continue to build in and a slight warming trend ahead Today as afternoon high temperatures top out at 86. Our next cold front is heading our way for Tuesday and will bring our next rain chance. Rain will be with us in the morning commute tomorrow and move out the second half of Tuesday and we’ll quickly return to some pleasant and dry weather.

TODAY:

Mostly sunny with a few clouds moving in towards late afternoon and evening. Highs around 86 with north north breezes.

TONIGHT:

Becoming mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around the mid 60s with mostly calm winds.

TUESDAY:

Showers will push through the area around the morning commute Tuesday morning. The rain will hang around through early afternoon before gradually moving out and becoming partly cloudy in the early evening. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain around 40%

A cold front moves through tomorrow with scattered showers in mainly the morning. Once the rain moves out tomorrow evening, we’ll return to cooler and more pleasant weather. The pattern looks dry Wednesday through the Weekend. Highs will continue to stay lower in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees by the weekend. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

People along the east coast should stay up today date concerning Hurricane Lee. Lee has already had a history as a category 5 storm containing 165 mph winds. Some models are taking Lee close to the east coast at times late this week. Any variance in the forecast could mean big changes for the east coast.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com