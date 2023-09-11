Annual Tina Turner Heritage Days set for later this month

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The annual Tina Turner Heritage Days celebration is taking place from September 22 to September 24.

It’s the 11th year of this free event which boasts three days of activity recognizing Tina Turner with fans coming from all over the world.

There will be special guests on Saturday including saxophonist Deric Dyer as well as a tribute concert by Elevation Memphis that evening.

There will be arts and crafts on both days and an optional Nutbush bus tour on Sunday. There’s a little something for everyone to enjoy!

Tina Turner passed earlier this year. So organizers are even more grateful for a time and place to gather together in honor of her life.

“Well, of course, she’s a hometown girl. Tina was born and raised in Nutbush which is just a small farming community outside of Brownsville and she went on from such humble roots in rural West Tennessee to become an international musician,” said Sonia Outlaw-Clark, the Director of the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center.

On September 16, Brownsville will also be hosting an antique farmers tractor show with tractors, music and food trucks for those looking to remember bygone years in a festive way.

